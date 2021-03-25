New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the third and final One-Day International of the three-game series. The clash will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26, 2021 (early Friday morning). New Zealand have won the opening two games and will be aiming to complete a clean sweep. Meanwhile, fans searching for NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Jimmy Neesham Shows Excellent Football Skills To Run Out Tamim Iqbal During NZ vs BAN 2nd ODI (Watch Video).

Bangladesh were completely outclassed in the first game of the series but showed great determination in the following game only to end up on the losing side once again. Tom Latham has led the Black Caps well as a captain and with the bat as well in the absence of Kane Williamson. Bangladesh have now lost 15 successive ODIs against the Kiwis and will be aiming to end that run in the final game.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11:00 AM local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to watch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match on TV as there are no broadcasters available for Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand 2021. In Bangladesh, however, fans can watch the NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI match on Gazi TV.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans looking for the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match should visit the FanCode app to catch the live-action. Fans will, however, have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the match live in India.

Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam.

