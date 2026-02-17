ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enters a pivotal phase today, Tuesday, 17 February, with three crucial group-stage fixtures scheduled across Chennai, Kandy, and Mumbai. With India, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka having already punched their tickets to the Super 8 stage, today's results will largely determine the final three spots in the next round. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.

The spotlight remains on Group B and Group D, where traditional powerhouses face resilient associates in a battle for survival.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Match Schedule: Tuesday, 17 February

Match Fixture Venue Time (IST) Group Match 31 New Zealand vs Canada M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 11:00 AM Group D Match 32 Ireland vs Zimbabwe Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy 03:00 PM Group B Match 33 Scotland vs Nepal Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 07:00 PM Group C

Match 31: New Zealand vs Canada (Chennai)

New Zealand arrive at the "Chepauk" seeking a win to confirm their progression from Group D. Despite a recent seven-wicket loss to South Africa, the Black Caps remain favourites to join the Proteas in the Super 8s. New Zealand will be without pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson, who has been granted paternal leave to return home. He is expected to rejoin the squad only if they progress to the Super 8 stage. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

Match 32: Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Kandy)

This is arguably the "match of the day" due to its implications for Australia. Following Australia's defeat to Sri Lanka on Monday, the 2021 champions are now relying on Ireland to defeat Zimbabwe. If Zimbabwe win today, they will move to six points, mathematically eliminating Australia from the tournament.

Match 33: Scotland vs Nepal (Mumbai)

Scotland face Nepal at the Wankhede in a contest that is now effectively for final standings. Following England's victory over Italy on Monday, both England and the West Indies have already secured the two qualifying spots from Group C. While Nepal has been eliminated from Super 8 contention, Scotland will look to end their campaign on a high note and potentially improve their global ranking.

