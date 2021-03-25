Niroshan Dickwella was once again one of the stand-out performers for Sri Lanka in Test cricket as his brilliant partnership with debutant Pathum Nissanka, helped the visitors to emerge from a dire situation against West Indies on Day 4 of the first Test against West Indies at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium. However, it wasn’t the 27-year-old’s performance that caught everyone’s attention but the name he sported on the back of his shirt. West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online and Match Timings in India.

The Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batsman was spotted wearing a jersey with a different name than his usual one in the game. The 27-year-old’s shirt was observed to spell Dickwella as ‘Dicwella’ as the cricketer dropped the letter ‘K’. Till now there has been no explanation as to why this decision was taken.

Dickwella Or Dicwella

Genuine question. Is the spelling ‘Dicwella’, which is on the back of a shirt a mistake? Always thought the spelling was Dickwella. #WIvSL — Being Outside Cricket (@OutsideCricket) March 24, 2021

Niroshan Dickwella was spectacular on Day 4 against West Indies as his century stand with Pathum Nissanka saw Sri Lanka score 476 runs in the second innings and post a target of 375 runs for the hosts to chase after conceding a 100+ run lead in the first innings.

Brilliant Partnership

නිස්සංක සහ දික්වැල්ලගේ ඉනිම හේතුවෙන් සියලු වාසි ශ්‍රී ලංකාව දෙසට හැරෙයි. Match Report ⬇️https://t.co/t9DnZvGIvY — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 25, 2021

The wicket-keeper played a measured knock but once again fell short of his maiden Test century as he was dismissed by Kemar Roach. This was Dickwella's 17th half-century in the longest format of the game, making him the batsman with the most 50+ scores in Tests without reaching the elusive three-figure mark, surpassing late Chetan Chauhan, who had 16 fifties to his name.

At end of Day 4, West Indies find themselves a wicket down after losing John Campbell for cheap. The hosts need 341 runs on the final day to record a win while Sri Lanka are in search of the remaining wickets with hopes of taking a lead in the series.

