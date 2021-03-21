Following the conclusion of the limited-overs series, West Indies and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the longest format of the game. WI vs SL 1st Test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and is scheduled to begin on March 21, 2021 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of West Indies vs England 1st Test can scroll down below for more details. Kyle Mayers Hits Double Century As West Indies Register 5th Highest Successful Run Chase in Tests.

West Indies were the dominant side in the limited-overs, recording 2-1 and 3-0 victories in T20Is and One-Day Internationals series and will be hoping to replicate that feat in the longest format as well. However, Sri Lanka will be looking to turn the corner and will count on their recent supremacy over the Windies in Tests, where they have won three of the last five fixtures between the teams, losing just once.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2021 will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to catch up with the WI vs SL 1st Test on TV as there are no official broadcasters for the Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2021.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can get the live streaming of WI vs SL 1st Test match 2021 on the FanCode App. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee to watch the live streaming of the game on the FanCode app or website. The details of the same will be available on the app.

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2021 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).