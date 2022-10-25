New Zealand are set to face Afghanistan in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage on Wednesday, October 26. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne and is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Afghan bowling attack will have a tough challenge to face in this game against an in-form Finn Allen and Devon Conway. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the NZ vs AFG head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Afghanistan was handed a heavy defeat by England in their first game of the campaign. Although their spinners tried hard to bring them back into the game, they fell short as there was not enough runs on the board. For them, the challenge will be to adapt to the Australian conditions quickly and set up a competitive total to bring their potent spin attack into play. New Zealand will be booming with confidence as they have the upper hand in the race for the semi-finals with a big win, an all-round performance in all departments and a mammoth net run rate in hand.

NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

NZ vs AFG Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Both teams faced each other only once which was in the last edition of the T20 World Cup. New Zealand won that game.

NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Devon Conway (NZ) Tim Southee (NZ) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) Rashid Khan (AFG)

NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

NZ Likely Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

AFG Likely Playing 11: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

