After suffering a horrendous defeat in the first T20I, the Pakistan national cricket team are set to face hosts New Zealand national cricket team yet again for the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 of the five-match match T20I-series. The Green Shirts are having a real rough time, first they got eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 without winning a single game, a tournament which they were hosting. Now, their poor form and losing streak is continuing in the T20I format as well. New Zealand Squad for T20I Series Against Pakistan Announced: Michael Bracewell to Captain, Ish Sodhi Recalled; Matt Henry Included for Fourth and Fifth Matches.

Hosts New Zealand cricket team were more than brilliant in the NZ vs PAK 1st T20I. In the first innings, when Pakistan came to bat, Jacob Duffy with four wickets, and Kyle Jamieson with three wickets disrupted the weak PAK batting with sheer economical bowling. Coming to bat, the NZ openers wasted no time in finishing the innings, chasing the target of 92 runs in just 10.1 overs.

Vistors Pakistan national cricket team need to improve in all sectors: batting, bowling, and fielding in the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I to make the series result come to level for the time-being. The Kiwis will be looking to take a higher lead in the series, and Pakistan are the underdogs for this fixture. Pakistan Register Their Lowest-Ever 20-Overs International Score Against New Zealand, Records Unwanted Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025.

NZ vs PAK Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

Overall, both teams have clashed 45 times against each other in T20Is, with Pakistan holding an advantage, winning 23 as opposed to New Zealand's 20 wins. Two matches ended in no results.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Key Players

Player Name Jacob Duffy Hasan Nawaz Kyle Jamieson Mohammad Haris Tim Seifert Abrar Ahmed

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Key Battles

Jacob Duffy with four wickets and Kyle Jamieson with three wickets were enough to destroy Pakistan's batting line-up in the first T20I. While Haris was the first wicket, and Nawaz the second, both in the first two overs, by Jamieson and Duffy respectively. The batters need to face the new ball from the pacers effectively and avoid getting out in the powerplay. Tim Seifert looked good and could have finished the innings, handing NZ a 10-wicket win, but Abrar Ahmed was good enough to pick his wicket. Abrar should be looking to do the same in the early overs, or else Seifert can single-handedly boost the run rate for New Zealand.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the University Oval in Logan Park, Dunedin on March 17. The NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 will commence at 6:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster for all matches in New Zealand and will provide a telecast of NZ vs PAK 2025 on their Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel in India. Fans can also watch the online viewing option of New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I will also be available for streaming viewing options on Jio TV and FanCode app and website. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Likely XI

New Zealand National Cricket Team XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan National Cricket Team XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

