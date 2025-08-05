Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: After the iconic WTC 2025 final match, cricketing giants Australia national cricket team are set to host the South Africa national cricket team for a three-match T20I and a three-match ODI series next. Starting from August 10, 2025, the Aussies will be hosting the Proteas for a three-match bilateral T20I series, set to be played across two venues: Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin and Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The AUS vs SA 1st T20I & 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground, while only the third one will be held at Cazaly's Stadium. AUS vs SA 2025: Australia Batter Mitchell Owen Ready To Translate T20I Success to ODIs Against South Africa.

The Australia cricket team will be fresh from a 5-0 whitewash in their recent T20I bilateral against the West Indies. Led by Mitchell Marsh, the Aussies will be looking forward to crushing the morale of the Proteas. The South Africa cricket team will be entering the series after finishing as runners-up in the Tri-Nation series in Zimbabwe. The side had lost every game against eventual winners New Zealand in that tournament.

Following the T20I series, the Aussies will also be locking horns with South Africa for a three-match ODI series, as mentioned above. The first ODI will be held at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The AUS vs SA 2nd ODI and 3rd ODI 2025 are organized to be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The ODI series spans from August 19 to August 24.

Where to Watch Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network have the broadcast rights of Australia cricket matches in India. So, the AUS vs SA T20I and ODI 2025 series will be telecast on Star Sports TV channels in India. AUS vs SA 2025: Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood Return As Australia Announce Squad for White Ball Series Against South Africa.

How to Watch Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

With Star Sports Network having the broadcast rights of AUS vs SA 2025, the live streaming online of the series will be available on JioHotstar. So, fans in India can watch the AUS vs SA T20I and ODI 2025 series matches on the JioHotstar app and website.

