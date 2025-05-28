Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches: Following the tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh now travels to Pakistan for the three-match T20I series. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh series will be played at a single venue- Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The first T20I takes place on May 28 followed by the second game on June 01 and third and last T20I on June 03. Meanwhile if you are looking for Pakistan vs Bangladesh live telecast and online streaming in India then continue reading. Why is Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025 Not Available on Dream11? Know Reason Behind Absence of PAK vs BAN on Fantasy Cricket App.

Bangladesh face Pakistan after a disappointing series loss against the UAE. Despite winning the first T20I, Bangladesh were outplayed in the next two matches and thus lost the series 2-1 under new captain Litton Das. He will continue to lead the side in pakistan as well and will be keen to do well.

Like Bangladesh, Pakistan are out of form and are seeking revival. Salman Ali Agha will lead the side which is missing stars like Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. Meanwhile, this will be Mike Hesson’s first assignment under new white-ball coach Mike Hesson who was recently appointed.

Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Following the recent India-Pakistan Border tension, cricket matches featuring Pakistan cricketers have been removed from TV channels in India. So, there will be no PAK vs BAN T20I series 2025 live telecast available in India. PAK vs BAN 2025: Head Coach Phil Simmons Urges Bangladesh Young Pacers To Step Up Against Pakistan.

How to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Like TV telecast, online streaming of PAK vs BAN T20I series 2025 likely will be unavailable in India as well. However, if you are looking for PAK vs BAN live streaming online in India then there is a possibility either it will be available on Tamasha mobile app and website or YouTube in India.

