Not many days are left for the South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 (World Test Championship) final but prior to that, a controversy has emerged, with the Australia National Cricket Team reportedly denied entry into Lord's Cricket Ground. The reported reason for this is that the India National Cricket Team was training at the same venue ahead of the much-anticipated IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. The Lord's Cricket Ground is set to host the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final, which starts on June 11, while the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Test series gets underway in Leeds on June 20. Also, India will play England at the Lord's Cricket Ground only in the third Test of the IND vs ENG series, which starts on July 10. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About World Test Championship Summit Clash.

According to Code Sports, the Indian cricket team was allowed permission to have their training at Lord's Cricket Ground, while the Australian cricket team was informed that the venue wasn't available. However, Fox Sports reported that Australia were allowed to train at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday (June 8). Australia are the defending champions of the WTC and had won the title in 2023 with a win over India in the final at The Oval in London. Notably, the ICC WTC 2025 final is also the first time that India would not be playing the World Test Championship summit clash, having featured in both the past editions. India vs England 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Earlier this year, Australia clinched a spot in the ICC WTC 2025 final against South Africa after beating India 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Down Under. Meanwhile, South Africa will be featuring in their first ICC WTC final and Temba Bavuma and co would look to make this opportunity count.

