A resident from Gujarat has been arrested to allegedly giving rape threats to Ziva Dhoni, the five-year-old daughter of Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 5-year-old was subject to online abuse from several people on social media after CSK lost their game against KKR on October 7, 2020 in Indian Premier League 2020. It was earlier reported that the security around MS Dhoni’s farmhouse in Ranchi where his wife Sakshi and daughter are staying was increased. HORRIFIC! Ziva Dhoni, 5-Year-Old Daughter of MS Dhoni Receives Rape Threats Following CSK's Defeat to KKR in IPL 2020.

According to Indian news agency ANI, A resident of Kutch district in Gujarat arrested by Police for allegedly giving rape threats to the daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over social media. The case was registered at Ratu Police Station in Ranchi of Jharkhand. Ziva Dhoni Gets Rape Threats on Social Media After MS Dhoni-Led CSK Underperforms in IPL 2020, Netizens Call for Quick Action Against Malicious Cyber Crime.

A resident of Kutch district in Gujarat arrested by Police for allegedly giving rape threats to the daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over social media. The case was registered at Ratu Police Station in Ranchi of Jharkhand. — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

The rape threats directed towards Ziva Dhoni first appeared on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s official Instagram account. It is also understood that the threats also appeared on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Following this abuse, a case was registered in Ranchi and police security around the CSK’s skipper’s house in his hometown was increased. 'Frequency of patrolling near Dhoni’s farmhouse has been increased. We are keeping a close watch on the movement of suspicious elements near the house. In addition to that a squad has also been kept reserve at a certain distance from his farmhouse to deal with any exigency,' Rural SP Naushad Alam was quoted as saying.

MS Dhoni is currently in UAE, leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and the season hasn’t gone as planned for the three-time champions. In their opening seven games of the competition, CSK have lost five of them. This is their worst start to the cash-rich league since 2010, a year in which they won their maiden title.

