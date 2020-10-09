Chennai Super Kings are having a tough campaign in IPL 2020 as the three-time champions have won just two games out of the six played so far. And following sun poor form, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has come under immense criticism for the lack of intent shown by the team and in along with it the retired Indian cricketer’s family has also been a victim of social media abuse.

Following CSK's defeat to KKR on October 7, 2020, MS Dhoni’s five-year-old daughter Ziva has been targeted by several people online. It is understood that following Chennai Super Kings’ poor display in the Indian Premier League 2020, many on social media trolled the former Indian captain and there were many posts on social media threatening his daughter.

The threats directed towards Ziva were of rape and physical violence and they appeared first on MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram account. It is understood that these threats not only appeared on Instagram but there were several posts about it on Facebook and Twitter as well.

Just saw that Dhoni's 6-year-old daughter Ziva is getting rape and death threats because he didn't play well in #IPL2020 Do people realize what shithole we have become? Can you even imagine where we are heading as a country? Morally dead and decayed nation! pic.twitter.com/tYF9CsMleY — Aryan Srivastava (@aryansrivastav_) October 8, 2020

6 Year Old Ziva Is Getting Rape Threats Because Dhoni Didn't Play Well Yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4mDlxEzVFp — Ayush Verma (@ayushastic) October 8, 2020

Chennai Super Kings have been underwhelming this season as very much unlike them, the three-time champions have lost four of the first six games of the season and chances of qualifying for play-offs are looking bleak. This poor form of the team has also coincided with the lack of intent and form showed by several senior members of the team.

