Pakistan and Australia will be taking on each other in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall be talking about the preview of the game which includes live streaming details, head-to-head records, key players, mini battlers and everything else you need to know about the contest. The two teams have done extremely well in the Group Stage to have reached the semi-finals of the tournament. T20 World Cup 2021: It’s England’s X-Factor vs New Zealand’s Consistency in First Semifinal.

Pakistan put their best foot forward and had remained unbeaten in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. They defeated Men in Blue by 10 wickets and then New Zealand by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Australia also played five games but lost one against England. Pakistan was placed in Group 2 and we had New Zealand and Pakistan making it to the knockouts. Whereas from Group 1 we had England and Australia qualifying for the semi-final matches. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game below.

PAK vs AUS, T20 Head-to-Head

Now the two teams have a very interesting head-to-head record. Australia and Pakistan have come across each other on six occasions. Australia has won three games and the Men in Gree have emerged victorious on three other occasions.

PAK vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match, Key Players

The key players for England in this clash would be Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam while for Pakistan. Aaron Finch and David Warner would be the ones to watch out for.

PAK vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021Semifinal Match, Mini-Battles

The battle between David Warner and Shaheen Afridi would be an interesting one and so would be the clash between Hasan Ali and Aaron Finch. Both these duels can determine the outcome of this game.

PAK vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021 (Thursday). The PAK vs AUS encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

PAK vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast Pakistan vs Australia match live on Star Sports channels. PAK vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the PAK vs AUS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PAK vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Australia Likely Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

