South Africa and Pakistan will face each other in the final Twenty-20 International match of the three-game series. SA vs PAK 3rd T20I clash will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on April 14, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams are currently tied at 1-1 and will be aiming to win the final game and the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021.

South Africa managed to make a comeback in the series in the second game despite missing a number of their regular stars and after losing the One-Day Internationals, Henrich Klaasen’s team will be aiming to win the shorter format. Meanwhile, Pakistan will look to right their poor batting display from the last game and produce a much better display in the series decider.

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played on April 14, 2021 (Wednesday). The game will be played at The SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion and it is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 02:30 PM local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2021 in India?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd 3rd match live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Pakistan’s tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the clash live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television in India. In Pakistan, the game will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can also catch the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2021 match live online on Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, as it will be live streaming the PAK vs SA 2nd clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2021 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).