A lot will be at stake when South Africa and Pakistan lock horns in the third T20I at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday (April 14). With the four-match series poised at 1-1 after the first two games, the winner of this game would take an unassailable 2-1 lead. Henrich Klaasen’s men are coming off a convincing six-wicket triumph in the second game and would be confident ahead of the clash. On the other hand, it’ll be a test of character for Pakistan to bounce back after such a thumping defeat. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs PAK clash. George Linde’s All-Round Brilliance Guides South Africa to Six-Wicket Win Over Pakistan in 2nd T20I, Series Levelled 1–1.

With South Africa missing services of many big names, majority of the fans and experts expected Pakistan to dominate the T20I series with ease. However, the Proteas side defied all the odds and put up sensational performances in the first two games. While the hosts narrowly lost the opening contest, they registered a one-sided victory in the second T20I. Thanks to George Linde and Lizaad Williams’ three-wicket hauls, Babar Azam’s men were restricted to 140/9 while batting first in Johannesburg. Chasing the modest total, South Africa didn’t break a sweat and crossed the line with six overs to spare. However, Pakistan can’t be taken lightly in the crucial encounter. Ahead of the match, let’s look at the ideal fantasy side.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for SA vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 team should be Heinrich Klaasen (SA) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Aiden Markram (SA), Babar Azam (PAK) and Haider Ali (PAK).

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) and George Linde (SA) should be two all-rounders of your fantasy team.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Lutho Sipamla (SA), Usman Qadir (SA), Hasan Ali (PAK) and Shaheen Afridi (PAK).

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Aiden Markram (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Haider Ali (PAK), Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), George Linde (SA), Lutho Sipamla (SA), Usman Qadir (SA), Hasan Ali (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Babar Azam (PAK) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas George Linde (SA) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

