The three-match one day international (ODI) series between Pakistan (PAK) and West-Indies (WI) is scheduled in June 2022 which was actually programmed to take place in December 2021 but got postponed. The first PAK vs WI ODI match will be played on 8 June (Wednesday) at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. The intense encounter between the two giants will begin at 04:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pakistan vs West Indies ODI Series 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online.

Both teams are known for their fearless approach on-field and famous for their unpredictable game. While Pakistan are ranked number five team on ICC ODI rankings, West Indies are at number eight. Earlier, in the month of March and April this year, Pakistan hosted Australia for three-match ODI series and won 2-1, which will be a boosting factor for the team as they head into the next series up against the Caribbean outfit. Meanwhile, WI also won a 3 match ODI series pretty recently in May-June 2022 against the Netherlands with 3 lead, who will be willing to take on the momentum as they head to Pakistan.

PAK vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

PAK vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Brandon King (WI), Babar Azam (PAK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

PAK vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shadab Khan (PAK), Kyle Mayers (WI) could be our all-rounders

PAK vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Akeal Hosein (WI) could form the bowling attack

PAK vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Brandon King (WI), Babar Azam (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Kyle Mayers (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Akeal Hosein (WI).

Babar Azam (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Shaheen Afridi (PAK) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

