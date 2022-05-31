The three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) which were originally West Indies' tour of Pakistan in last December, were postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the West Indies camp back then. The ODI series will now be played in June and West Indies will arrive in Pakistan on June 06. There is a last minute change in the venue for this series. Instead of Rawalpindi, the PAK vs WI ODI series will be played in Multan now. India vs South Africa T20I 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SA Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The ODI series is part of the 2020-23 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Pakistan and West Indies are currently placed on ninth and tenth place respectively on the Super League team standings. Pakistan claimed the T20I series that was played earlier, winning 3-0.

Pakistan vs West Indies ODI Series 2022 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 08 1st ODI 04:00 PM Multan June 10 2nd ODI 04:00 PM Multan June 12 3rd ODI 04:00 PM Multan

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Shermon Lewis, Anderson Phillip, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty.

Pakistan vs West Indies ODI Series Broadcast in India and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Sports Network earlier provided live broadcast of T20I series and are very much likely to broadcast the PAK vs WI ODI series as well. The PAK vs WI live streaming online will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website. ASports and PTV Sports will provide of the live telecast of PAK vs WI in Pakistan.

