South Africa national cricket team star batter Aiden Markram completed 300 runs in Test cricket. The veteran cricketer reached the glorious milestone during the first Test against the Pakistan national cricket team at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, October 13. The 31-year-old made his Test debut against the Bangladesh national cricket team in September 2017. Since then, Aiden Markram has played 47 matches and amassed 3013 runs in the longest format. During the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, the right-handed batter made 20 off 37 deliveries in the first innings. Senuran Muthusamy Registers Third Best-Test Figures by a South African in Pakistan, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Aiden Markram Completes 3000 Runs in Tests

A very proud moment! 🎉 Aiden Markram reached 3 000 career Test runs! A phenomenal milestone for a player of true class and quality. 🇿🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/hrSXkmmsh0 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Proteas Men). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)