Melbourne: Mohammad Hasnain has come under criticism for his bowling action. He is currently playing in the Big Bash League T20 league in Australia. He is part of the Sydney Thunder team this season. Now these will be tested in an ICC approved lab in Lahore. In the Caribbean Premier League, fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain (CPL) made headlines by bowling the ball at a speed of 155 kmph. The 21-year-old fast bowler has also been dropped from ODIs and T20s by Pakistan.

Mohammad Hasnain has taken 7 wickets at an average of 16 in 5 matches so far in the current season of Big Bash League. During this his economy has been only 6, which is very impressive. He is making his debut in the league from the current season. According to Kirk Info, he failed to take a wicket in the final match against Sydney Sixers on 15 January but conceded just 22 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Moises Henriques of the opposing team said of his bowling on the stump mic, "Nice throw mate." Since then he is under suspicion.

talking about the overall t20 career of Pakistan's young fast bowler Hasnain, he has taken 92 wickets in 74 innings at an average of 25. four for 25 is his best performance. economy is 8.41. he has taken 12 wickets in 8 ODIs and 17 wickets in 18 overs for Pakistan.

