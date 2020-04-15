Pakistan Cricket Board Looks at Legislation to Criminalise Match-Fixing Menace

Ehsan Mani (Photo Credits: Getty)

Lahore, April 15: The Pakistan Cricket Board has asked the government to frame a law that would criminalise match-fixing and spot-fixing in cricket. "I have already spoken to the government about this because other cricket playing nations like Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka have enacted laws that make match-fixing a criminal offence," PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said in a podcast shared on their social media handles. The PCB had closely followed the procedure adopted by the Sri Lankan board, Mani said, while legislating its law against match fixers.

"We are studying their procedure closely and we also want corruption acts in cricket to be considered a criminal act," he said. But until and unless this is put in place, the PCB would continue to follow the existing ICC Anti-Corruption Code which allows players to return to cricket again after completing a ban period and rehabilitation process. Umar Akmal Suspended with Immediate Effect by PCB Under its Anti-Corruption Code.

"I will not talk about individuals but right now players who have completed bans and undergone rehab have the right to play again and it applies to everyone," he said. Recently, former Pakistan captain and decorated commentator Ramiz Raja has said tainted players like left-arm pacer Mohammed Amir should not be allowed to play.

Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad had also said that cricketers involved in match-fixing should be hanged. Recently, left-handed opener Sharjeel was offered another chance to play for the national team after completing a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.