England will take on Pakistan in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium on September 1, 2020 (Tuesday). The hosts won the second Twenty-20 game by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead and will be looking to secure a win in yet another series. Pakistan will be hoping to level the series, so as the two sides face in this crucial encounter, here is how the weather will behave in Manchester and pitch report from the ground. PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2020 Stat Highlights: Eoin Morgan's 14th Half-Century Helps England Beat Pakistan by 5 Wickets.

After the first game of the series was washed out due to rain, the second clash was played out in its entirety with England emerging as winners. And the good news is that the weather looks to be great for the final match as there is zero per cent chance of rain. Though it is tipped to remain cloudy throughout. Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 2020: Eoin Morgan vs Shadab Khan and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

Manchester Weather (Photo Credits; accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: The second T20I was a high-scoring affair with both teams reaching close to the 200-run mark and the third game is expected to follow a similar pattern. Spinners got help off the pitch as they go turn and bounce and that factor will again play a crucial role in this game. Pacer bowlers were off their mark in the previous game and if they manage to hit the right lengths they could get assist off the pitch as well.

Squad:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir.

