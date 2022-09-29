Pakistan would be aiming to continue their winning run when they take on England in the 6th T20I of the series. The match would be played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. With the series balanced 2-2 at the end of the fourth game, Pakistan came up with a good bowling performance to defeat England in the 5th T20I on Wednesday, September 28 to have a lead in the seven-match affair. The Green Shirts would be well aware of the fact that one more win can seal the series in their favour and with the momentum they have, it would not be wrong to consider them as favourites ahead of the sixth match. Naseem Shah, Pakistan Pacer, Hospitalised After Contracting Pneumonia

England on the other hand, would hope for an improved batting performance in this game. Being set a target of 146 runs in the 5th T20I, the visitors lost early wickets and despite efforts from Dawid Malan (36) and an undefeated half-century (51*) from skipper Moeen Ali, England weren't able to get over the line as they fell short by just six runs. Ahead of the do-or-die clash, they would hope to cover all bases and put up their best performance to topple Babar Azam and co.

PAK vs ENG Head-to-Head in T20Is

Pakistan and England have faced each for a total of 26 T20I matches so far. Out of these, the advantage is clearly with England as they have 15 victories to their name. Pakistan on the other hand, have nine wins. The remaining matches have ended in a tie and a no-result.

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I 2022 Key Players

For Pakistan, the in-form Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf would be the key players once again. Rauf was expensive in the last game but was the highest wicket-taker for his side. And as for Rizwan, his good form continues. England on the other hand, would bank on skipper Moeen Ali and Mark Wood to come good in this decider. Ali slammed a stylish half-century in this game, despite being unable to win the match while Wood scalped three wickets for just 20 runs.

PAK vs ENG 6th 2022 Mini Battles

The Pakistan vs England series so far has been about many mini-battles. The clash between Mohammad Rizwan and Mark Wood would be very interesting to watch. Also, the battle between Moeen Ali and Haris Rauf can decide the outcome of this match.

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the PAK vs ENG 6th T20I on September 30, 2022 (Friday). The match will start at 07:30 PM local time and 08:00 PM IST.

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of England's tour of Pakistan 2022. The 6th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English commentary. PAK vs ENG T20I live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv in India. PYV Sports will telecast the game for viewers in Pakistan.

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Predicted Playing 11: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain.

England Predicted Playing 11: Phil Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

