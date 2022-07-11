Ahead of the two-match Test series, Pakistan will play a 3-day warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. The clash will be played at the Colts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo from July 11, 2022 (Monday) onwards as Pakistan aim to get game-time to the players. Fans searching for Pakistan's practice game live streaming details against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, can scroll down below. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs SL Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Pakistan last played a Test match in March 2022 against Australia at home. However, the series ended in a draw. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are facing the team from down under a two-game Test series and after losing the first game will be aiming for a comeback before they take on their Asian neighbours.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Date and Match Timing in IST

The three-day practice match will begin from July 11 onwards and end on July 13 at the Colts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. Pakistan's practice match will have a start time of 10:00 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST) and 10:00 AM local time.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Practice Match Live TV Telecast

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI warm-up match won’t be available on TV even though Sony Pictures Sports Networks holds the broadcast rights of Pakistan's Tour of Sri Lanka 2022

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Practice Match Free Live Streaming Online on YouTube

There is no official confirmation if live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI practice match will be available online. Sri Lanka cricket's YouTube page can stream the game but there is no guarantee. Fans can tune into the social media accounts of both teams to keep up with the live score updates.

