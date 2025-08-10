Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Looking to keep the three-match series alive, the West Indies national cricket team will take on the Pakistan national cricket team in the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025. You can find Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Pakistan are currently leading the 3-ODI series 1-0, having won the first match by five wickets. Unlike the first match, the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 will be a day encounter and not a day/night clash. WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Pakistan Match in Trinidad.

Debutant Hasan Nawaz led from the front in the PAK vs WI 1st ODI 2025, scoring an unbeaten 63, with contributions from Hussain Talat, Babar Azam, and Mohammed Rizwan. In the bowling, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah took charge with seven wickets between them. The only silver lining for the West Indies where the form of batters Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, and Shai Hope, who scored half-centuries, while the bowling demanded more output from the bowlers.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 Details

Match PAK vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Date Sunday, August 10 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The second match of the three-match ODI series between the Pakistan national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be held on Sunday, August 10. The PAK vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 will be hosted at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The second ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi Completes 350 International Wickets, Achieves Feat During PAK vs WI 1st ODI 2025.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 three-match ODI series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast. For the PAK vs WI 2025 ODI series, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the PAK vs WI 2025 three-match ODI series. Fans in India can watch the PAK vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass.

