Pakistan and Zimbabwe are all set to lock horns with each other in the 1st Test 2021 which will be held at the Harare Sports club in. Zimbabwe has named a young squad for the Test series. In this article, we shall be looking at the live streaming details of the game but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. They have included five uncapped players. Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga are the ones who have earned the Test cap for the team. The last time the two teams met each other was in 2013 in a longer format. Back then Misbah-Ul-Haq was the one who stood in their way of the win.

Pakistan will be making a few changes to their batting order. This will be a perfect time for the Pakistani team to stamp their authority. The two teams have met 17 times in Test cricket, with the Men in Green leading the head-to-head record 10-3. But Zimbabwe won the last meeting by 24 runs at Hahare in 2013. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the gam first.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 match will be played on April 29, 2021 (Thursday). The game will be played at The Harare Sports Club in Harare and it is scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) 1:00 PM and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters of Pakistan’s 2021 tour of Zimbabwe in India. Hence, the PAK vs ZIM 1st Test will not be televised on any channel in India. In Pakistan, however, the game will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 match live through online streaming. The live streaming of the 1st Test 2021 is available on the FanCode app. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the match.

