Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up and ready to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. PBKS will be playing in their new home ground once again and will hope for the lucky charm to show up once again. PBKS will be coming in with a win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous match and that too with just a ball left. Shashank Singh emerged as the game changer for PBKS and impact player Ashutosh Sharma supported him with his full strength, bringing the win to PBKS. They now have four points on board with two wins in four games played in IPL 2024 season. From Sunil Narine to Heinrich Klaasen, Look at Top 5 Highest Strike Rates in IPL 2024 So Far.

PBKS's bowling looked kind of weak against the GT. If that will be the case against the SRH then the batting lineup of SRH will take full advantage of it. The star batting lineup of SRH has proved again and again why they are fit to go ahead with ease. SRH are coming in after taking a win over the defending champs CSK. SRH completely dominated the game and restricted CSK from scoring many runs. IPL 2024: A Look at Highest Scores by Players in Their 100th Indian Premier League Appearance.

With that explosive batting lineup of theirs, SRH chased the target of 166 with ease with still 11 balls left. The opening pair of the Sunrisers is working on another level this season with youngster Abhishek Sharma pairing with power striker Travis Head, they provide SRH with a great start in the power play. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the winner between PBKS and SRH.

PBKS vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other a total of 21 times in which PBKS has just won seven matches and SRH has won 14 matches. It can be an easy match for SRH based on their winning ratio against the PBKS.

PBKS vs SRH Match Number 23 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan Abhishek Sharma Shashank Singh Heinrich Klaasen Harpreet Brar Pat Cummins

PBKS vs SRH Match Number 23 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the skippers Shikhar Dhawan and Pat Cummins and also how the PBKS batting lineup plays out against SRH's bowling lineup.

PBKS vs SRH Match Number 23 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Number 23 will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

PBKS vs SRH Match Number 23 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the PBKS vs SRH match 23 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match 23 free live streaming in India.

PBKS vs SRH Match Number 23 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (C), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan

