Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday (September 19) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Born in 1950, Narendra Modi is serving as the 14th and current PM of India. PM Modi is arguably the most popular political leader in the country at the moment as his ability to connect with the masses is exceptional. Coming from a humble background, Modi's rise in the Indian political landscape is nothing but incredible. On the occasion of the PM Modi's special day, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina and many other prominent members of cricket fraternity took to social media and extended wishes.PM Narendra Modi 70th Birthday: Here Are Lesser Known Facts About Prime Minister of India.

Narendra Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the political ideologue of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at a very tender age. Despite several ups and downs, Modi proved his mettle in every juncture. He joined BJP in 1975 and didn't take long in becoming a vital cog of the party. Narendra Modi became a member of the BJP's National Election Committee in 1990 and, in 2001, he was selected as the chief minister of Gujarat. He served as the CM till 2014 before becoming Prime Minister of the country. Narendra Modi retained his position by winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With this, he became the first non-congress leader to win to consecutive terms with full majority. Meanwhile, let's look at how cricket stars wished the Indian PM. Narendra Modi Birthday: President Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal And Others Wish Prime Minister As He Turns 70.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Picture!!

Virat Kohli's Message!!

Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. 🙏🏼@narendramodi @PMOIndia 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2020

Yuvraj Singh's Heartfelt Post!!

My heartfelt wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. Your untiring efforts, stellar leadership & vision towards a stronger, self-reliant India is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best of health always @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/951LTpVqtW — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 17, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Wishes PM!!

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday! — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 17, 2020

Suresh Raina Wishes For Many More Milestones!!

Birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister sir @narendramodi Wishing you a long, healthy life and many more milestones ahead in the service of our nation! 🙏 @PMOIndia #HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/cvK82e4ibp — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 17, 2020

Greetings From Pragyan Ojha!!

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you good health and prosperity in your pursuit of taking our country to greater heights. #happybirthdaymodiji pic.twitter.com/XvRMMLg0Di — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 17, 2020

Speaking of cricket action, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is set to go underway on September 19 and players of all the teams are leaving no stones unturned in their training. Owing to the COVID-19 crisis in India, IPL 2020 is taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

