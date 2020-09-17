New Delhi, September 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today, September 17. On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, leaders across all political parties extended their warm wishes to the Prime Minister. From President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal wished PM Modi on his birthday.

Ahead of PM Modi's birthday, BJP workers across the country have engaged themselves in different events including ration distribution amongst the needy, organising blood donation and eye-check up camps. The BJP also kicked off its week-long "Seva Saptah" on Monday to mark the 70th birthday of PM Modi. PM Narendra Modi 70th Birthday: Here Are Lesser Known Facts About Prime Minister of India.

Here Are Birthday Wishes For PM Narendra Modi:

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his warm wishes to PM Modi on his 70th birthday. President Kovind added that PM Modi had presented an ideal of loyalty in India's life-values and democratic tradition.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आपने भारत के जीवन-मूल्यों व लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा में निष्ठा का आदर्श प्रस्तुत किया है। मेरी शुभेच्छा और प्रार्थना है कि ईश्वर आपको सदा स्वस्थ व सानन्द रखे तथा राष्ट्र को आपकी अमूल्य सेवाएं प्राप्त होती रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2020

Amit Shah in his tweet said, "Happy birthday to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the leader, who is devoted to the nation's service and welfare of the poor."

राष्ट्रसेवा और गरीब कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित देश के सर्वप्रिय नेता प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। मोदी जी के रूप में देश को एक ऐसा नेतृत्व मिला है जिसने लोक-कल्याणकारी नीतियों से वंचित वर्ग को विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ा और एक मजबूत भारत की नींव रखी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2020

Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction &decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life,"

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction &decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2020

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi also wished PM Modi on his birthday. In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday."

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished the Prime Minister a long and healthy life, He tweeted, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life."

.@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2020

PM Modi is considered as of the greatest orators in the country's political landscape. He has an extraordinary ability to connect with masses. He is serving as the 14th and the current Prime Minister of India. PM Modi is the first Non-Congress PM to win two consecutive terms with a full majority and the second to complete more than five years in office after Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

