After finishing the series between India and Sri Lanka, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are all set to fly to UK to join Virat Kohli and men for the upcoming Test series against England. The two are all set to fly from Sri Lanka on Saturday. The duo has been named as a replacement to Avesh Khan and Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar who got injured. Since Sri Lanka remains in the red list of UK, these players will be allowed to enter as they are 'elite sportspersons'. There will be a few exemptions in place for the duo. Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav Named Injury Replacements for Indian Team in England,

As per reports, the only players who are allowed to enter the borders of UK are the ones who hail from the green list or should be Irish citizens. However, rules have been tweaked for elite sportspersons like cricketers, footballers or tennis players. "The UK Government created Elite player exemption earlier this summer to help the Indian touring party travel in the first place. The same rule was used for other sports like football and tennis for the Euros and Wimbledon. And now that is being used for the two new players," a top ECB official told Cricbuzz on Friday.

Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have remained in isolation after coming in close contact with Krunal Pandya who was tested positive for COVID-19. After Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham too were tested positive for COVID-19. The Test series between India and England will begin on August 4, 2021.

