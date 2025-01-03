Mumbai, January 3: South Africa has become the first team to secure their spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 after their victory in the first Test against Pakistan. Their entry into the final has been greeted with criticism from some quarters. Questions have been raised about their path to the final. It was pointed out that South Africa played the fewest matches of any team in the competition (12) and had not faced heavyweights like Australia and England during the current cycle. Aiden Markram Reflects on South Africa’s Journey to ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Final After Victory in SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, speaking on Fox Cricket, claimed that South Africa reached the final "on the back of beating pretty much nobody".

However, South Africa's Test coach Shukri Conrad has responded to that criticism, hitting out at the team's critics by claiming they did not decide the schedule. The South African coach firmly defended his team, rejecting any dilution of their achievement.

"I'm never going to apologise for getting into the final," Conrad told ESPNcricinfo at Newlands, ahead of the second Test against Pakistan. "It's the biggest thing in this team's existence. It's the biggest thing for South African cricket at the moment. It's the biggest thing for Test cricket, for world cricket, where the right noises are going to start being made."

Conrad pointed out the teams South Africa had faced and defeated on their journey to the final, commending his young squad for their resilience and unity in recent months, which had seen them produce strong performances. Kagiso Rabada's Father Overjoyed After Son Plays Handy Knock With Bat to Power South Africa to ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Final, Fans React.

South Africa's path to Lord’s has been anything but easy. Not only did they start the year in a precarious position in the WTC25 standings, but injuries also took a toll on their team. After a 2-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand in early 2023, the Proteas found themselves in a series of must-win situations to stay in the WTC race.

They responded emphatically, securing a 1-0 win over the West Indies, a 2-0 triumph in Bangladesh, and a 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka. They are currently leading 1-0 in their ongoing series against Pakistan at home. Along the way, they were without the services of captain Temba Bavuma for the Bangladesh series, and midway through the Sri Lanka series, they also lost key players Gerald Coetzee and Wiaan Mulder due to injuries.

"One of the nobodies we beat won a Test match in Australia – West Indies beat Australia in a Test match," Conrad said. "They are not nobody. New Zealand beat India: three-zip in India. New Zealand is not a nobody. Sri Lanka won Test matches [against England and New Zealand]. I don't buy this thing about us beating nobody.

“You tell any side to go and win six on the bounce, in places you haven't won in a decade and with a young side, with a decimated bowling attack and when you do that, you come back and tell me that we've beaten nobody." Mohammed Abbas Registers Best-Ever Test Figures In an Innings for Pakistan on South Africa Soil; Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

South Africa have one final Test in the current cycle – the New Year's Test against Pakistan in Cape Town, starting on 3 January. After that, the national team's attention will turn to the Champions Trophy and the ICC World Test Championship Final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2025 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).