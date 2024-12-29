Centurion [South Africa], December 29 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Mohammed Abbas made history on Sunday, achieving the best figures for a Pakistani bowler in Test cricket.

Abbas reached this accomplishment during the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa at Centurion.

While defending a target of 148 for his side, Abbas took 6/54 in 19.3 overs, with an economy rate of 2.80. He got scalps of Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, skipper Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham and Corbin Bosch.

Abbas managed to reduce Proteas to 99/8 from 96/4, but still, his efforts were in vain as Proteas chased down the modest total.

The previous record was in hands of legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who took 6/78 against Proteas at Durban in 1998.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl. Half-century from Kamran Ghulam (54 in 71 balls, with eight fours and a six) took Pakistan to 211/10. Dane Paterson (5/61) and Corbin Bosch (4/63) were the top bowlers for Proteas.

Proteas gained a 90-run first-innings lead as a half-century from Aiden Markram at the top (89 in 144 balls, with 15 fours) and a terrific unbeaten 81* in 93 balls, with 15 fours by Corbin Bosch took them to 301.

Khurram Shahzad (3/75) and Naseem Shah (3/92) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.

Later in Pakistan's second innings, a drought-breaking fifty from Babar (50 in 85 balls, with nine fours) and Saud Shakeel (84 in 113 balls, with 11 fours and a six) took Pakistan to 237/10. They secured a 147-run lead.

Marco Jansen (6/52) was the top bowler for Proteas.

In chase of 148 runs, Proteas were restricted to 99/8 despite knocks from Markram (37 in 63 balls, with six fours) and skipper Bavuma (40 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and six) by Mohammed Abbas (6/54).

However, a 51-run stand between Kagiso Rabada (31* in 26 balls, with five fours) and Jansen (16* in 24 balls, with three fours) pushed Proteas to a landmark win that helped them qualify for ICC World Test Championship final.

Markram secured the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

