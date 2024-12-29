South Africa national cricket team ace speedster Kagiso Rabada played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 31 runs, which helped his side to a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series in Centurion. While chasing 148 runs, the hosts slumped to 99/8, following Mohammad Abbas' six-wicket haul. Then came Kagiso Rabada, and he stitched a match-winning partnership with Marco Jansen. Rabada and Jansen remained unbeaten on 31 and 16 runs, respectively. After Rabada played a match-winning knock, his father, Mpho Rabada, who was sitting in the stands, was overjoyed after his son played a vital knock with the bat. Rabada's father's reaction has gone viral on social media. South Africa Qualifies for ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Final; Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada Shine As Hosts Secure 2-Wicket Win Over Pakistan in 1st Test to Take 1-0 Lead in Series.

Emotions of Kagiso Rabada 's Father

The emotions of kasigo Rabada 's father. 🥹 Proud moment of his family.🔥🫡 pic.twitter.com/T3OlCFelrW — Dhruv Thakur 🇮🇳 (@Dhruv_rajawat11) December 29, 2024

Rabada's Father Did Famous Jay Shah's Celebration

Rabada's dad just did a Jay Shah 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qeDqHMBdOx — soo washed (@anubhav__tweets) December 29, 2024.

Is it True?

His dad looks same age as Rabada https://t.co/poBGEJxmHx

Kagiso Rabada Made His Father Proud!

Nitish Kumar Reddy & Kagiso Rabada Making their dad proud by their best performance 🙌 #PAKvSA #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SoE3YJcjeu — Kamlesh Yadav (@kamleshyadav242) December 29, 2024

