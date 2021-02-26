Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the latest round of Pakistan Super League 2021 fixtures. The clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 26, 2021 (Friday). Both teams have had very contrasting starts to the season and find themselves on the opposite end of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Lahore Qalandars have been brilliant at the start of the season, winning both their games comfortably and current are at the top of the team standings. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans are yet to get off the mark this campaign losing both their games so far in the competition. The sides have some great talent in their ranks which will make for an interesting encounter as Mohammad Rizwan’s team search for their first win of the season while Sohail Akhtar’s side hope to continue their 100 percent record.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The game will be held on February 26, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match online for fans in India.

Multan Sultans Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shan Masood

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk(w), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Faizan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Maaz Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam

