Lahore Qalandars face Multan Sultans in the first qualifier match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Wednesday, March, 15 at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. Having lost the last match against Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars will be looking for a win. Despite being the table toppers, a dismal performance was not expected from the Fakhar Zaman-starring side. Chasing a big total of 197, the Lahore Qalandars crumbled under pressure with Hussain Talat top scoring (25). When it comes to their bowlers, their key bowlers gave away too many runs which in the end turned out to be a costly affair. Fastest Century in PSL History: Usman Khan Breaks Rilee Rossouw’s Record, Scores Hundred off 36 Balls During Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans.

After securing a narrow win against Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans will be looking to win the first qualifier game and proceed to the finals. For Multan Sultans, everything seems to be in place as their batters and bowlers are sticking to their plans and executing them with perfection and that in turn is helping them win games. Currently, the side is placed second in the PSL standings. Keep reading, if you want more info on the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2023 Qualifier Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2023 Qualifier Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2023 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2023 Qualifier Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2023 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandards vs Multan Sultans match online for fans in India. Fans in India can follow live streaming online of PSL 2023 match on FanCode app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2023 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).