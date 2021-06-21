Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL) Eliminator 1 match. The winner of this contest will face Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans have made it to the PSL 2021 final. If you are looking for Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL live streaming online and live TV telecast. PSL 2021: Multan Sultans Enter Maiden Final After Defeating Islamabad United by 31 Runs.

This is the third meeting between these two sides this season. Interestingly, both the teams have won a game each against each other. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious this time around.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Qualifier Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Eliminator 1 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2021 (Monday) and will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Qualifier Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Eliminator 1 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Qualifier Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Eliminator 1 match online for fans in India.

