Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will face off against each other in Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League 2022. The PSL 2022 playoff clash will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on February 17, 2022 (Thursday) as both teams will be aiming to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Mohammad Hasnain’s Bowling Action Found Illegal, Pakistan Pacer Suspended from PSL 2022 and International Cricket.

The teams finished third and fourth in the regular season and now will aim to go as further as possible in the playoffs. Both the sides won a game each in their league stage encounters but enter the match in contrasting forms. Peshawar Zalmi are on a four-game winning run while Islamabad United have lost their last three in the competition. The winner will face Lahore Qalandars for an opportunity to play Multan Sultans in the finals.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 24, 2022 (Thursday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United match on

