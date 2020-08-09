New Delhi, August 9: Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that Indian batting great Rahul Dravid was a difficult proposition for him to bowl. Akhtar said that Dravid's determination and ability meant that the latter could play him pretty easily.

"Dravid was a difficult and determined batsman. It was difficult for me as well as him. He would play me quite easily," said Akhtar on former India batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra's YouTube show AakashVani. Shoaib Akhtar Regrets Bowling Beamer to MS Dhoni During 2006 Faisalabad Test, Says ‘Shouldn’t Have Done It’.

Explaining the training he got at club level during his developmental years, Akhtar said, "If a batsman used to play the ball late like Rahul Dravid, we would bowl him length balls. From close to the stump we would aim at the gap between bat and pad, try to hit the ball on the pad."

Akhtar also recalled a time when he had managed to get Dravid out LBW in Bengaluru but the umpire did not give the decision in Pakistan's favour.

"There was a final match in Bangalore, I had dismissed Sadagoppan Ramesh early, we took 3-4 wickets early. Sachin Tendulkar was not playing. Shahid Afridi and I said Rahul Dravid will take a lot of time and it's Friday night today. Afridi said bowl something and take his wicket else he will play for long," Akhtar recalled.

"I hit him directly on the pad and urged the umpire to raise his fingers. I even said it's our Friday night. He did not give the decision in our favour but we had won in the end."

