Just when we thought that KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were the only newsmakers during Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 we had Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer joining the list at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in UAE. Mayank Agarwal notched up a century and KL joined in with his 17th IPL fifty to post a total of 223 runs on the board. Rajasthan Royals won the game by four wickets as they achieved the total with three balls to spare. Needless to say, that the netizens tweets on social media hailing Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer. In the end, RR walked away with a four-wicket win. RR vs KXIP Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rahul made 53 runs from 31 balls slamming only sixes and no fours. He slammed seven maximums, whereas Jofra Archer made 13 from three balls. At one point in time, it looked as if the Kings XI Punjab will walk away with the win but Tewatia displayed nerves of steel to walk away with a win. During the 19th over Tewatia swatted four sixes and drew them closer to the finishing line. Now let’s have a look at the tweets below:

Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na 😅 thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

Outstanding come back from #tewatia wasn’t easy for him bad choice of lengths certainly helped him #welldone #IPLinUAE — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 27, 2020

First 19 balls - 8 runs. No boundaries. Next 12 balls - 45 runs with 7 sixes. Rahul Tewatia has taught us a lot about believing yourself and confidence today. Answered everybody's criticisms in the same game, why wait for the next one! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 27, 2020

Rahul #Tewatia has brought Hope for Every 'Rahul' that things might turn around. 😉#ApnaTimeAyega — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) September 27, 2020

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson was made the Man of the Match for his 85 runs from 42 balls. With this, Rajasthan Royals has remained unbeaten in the IPL 2020 so far.

