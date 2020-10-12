In the last over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Dream11 IPL 2020, Rahul Tewatia had an argument with Khaleel Ahmed and after the match with SRH captain David Warner. The incident took place in the last over when it appeared Khaleel said something to Tewatia at the non-striker’s end. At that time, Royals needed two runs off two balls. And then Riyan Parag smashed Khaleel for a six to help RR win the match. Rahul Tewatia Hits Rashid Khan for Three Consecutive Fours, SRH Spinner Trolled With Funny Memes and GIF.

The video of Tewatia having an argument with Khaleel and then Warner is now all over the internet. However, SRH pacer Khaleel played down the incident and said, “no big deal, we just got taken away in the heat of the moment.” Jofra Archer’s 7-Year-Old ‘Light Out’ Tweet Goes Viral As Mumbai Faces Power Cut, Netizens Come Up With Funny Reactions to Rajasthan Royals Pacer’s Prophecy.

Here’s the Viral Video

#Tewatia #rahane #RahulTewatia #KhaleelAhmed #IPL2020Updates #ipl2020 khaleel ahmed fight with Rahul tewatia in last over during RR and SRH. After that Warner steps in and tries to calm Tewatia down. watch full video. pic.twitter.com/apMefjZN9P — खबरीलाल जी (@khabrilaljinews) October 11, 2020

Royals chased down 159 with five wickets in hand, thanks to Parag and Tewatia’s unbeaten 85-run stand. The duo took Royals forward from 78 for five and helped them secure a comeback win. Tewatia was named as Man of the Match for his 45 off 28 balls while Parag scored 42 off 26 balls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).