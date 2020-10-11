Rashid Khan was trolled with funny memes and Gifs after conceding 14 runs in an over against Rahul Tewatia during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match. Rashid had taken two wickets and conceded just 12 runs from his opening three overs when he came to bowl the 18th over with Rajasthan Royals needing 36 runs from 18 deliveries. But Tewatia took on the legspinner and smashed him three consecutive boundaries, two of which were off reverse sweeps. Rajasthan took 14 off Rashid’s final over and then smashed 22 in 11 deliveries to clinch victory. SRH vs RR Highlights IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 5 Wickets.

Rashid, 22, had started the game well and trapped Robin Uthappa in his second over before returning an over later and removing the dangerous Sanju Samson to leave Rajasthan Royals tottering at 78/5 after 12 overs. The game looked certainly lost there with only Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia the last pair of recognised batsmen for the Royals. Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag Guide Rajasthan Royals to Thrilling Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad; Virender Sehwag Joins Twitterati in Praising Duo for Their Sensational Knock.

The Afghanistan spinner first caught Uthappa with a legspinner before foxing Samson with an off-break. Rashid had not conceded a single boundary in his first three overs and gave away only 12 runs for two important wickets. But he faltered in his final over and helped Rajasthan Royals escape a jailbreak.

Rahul Tewatia After Hitting Three Consecutive Fours Off Rashid Khan

Tewatia after hitting 3 consecutive fours off Rashid Khan - #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/9Um3GpOubH — McLovin. (@guyofyourarman) October 11, 2020

Rashid Against Buttler, Samson vs Rashid Against Tewatia

Pic 1. Rashid Khan against Samson, Utthapa and other Batsman. Pic 2. Rashid Khan against Lord Tewatia.#SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/qM09x7os1i — A $ H W I K K 🇮🇳 (@ImAsh045) October 11, 2020

Rahul Tewatia to Rashid Khan After Today's Match

Cheeky Sanjay Manjrekar?

Too early to put Rashid Khan in IPL hall of fame?😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 11, 2020

Rashid Khan After Tewatia Hit Him for Three Fours

Rashid after Tewatia hits brilliant fours pic.twitter.com/kICELuNVkU — HARRY (@harrysrangal7) October 11, 2020

Sheldon Cottrell to Rashid Khan

Sheldon Cotrell to Rashid Khan right now#SRHvsRR #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/bIPhpcl75i — Dhoni Sushant Asim SRK & I Ashutosh (@DhoniRetires) October 11, 2020

Take a Bow Rahul Tewatia!!

I need this kind of confidence 🙌 When everyone left rashid khan this guy take on rashid khan with some awesome shots. Take a bow 👊 @rahultewatia02 #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/Z5qSkUrOrY — Ki R aN (@crickwithki) October 11, 2020

Things Only Rahul Tewatia Can do...

#Tewatia smashing Rashid and winning 2 games for RR.. only Tewatia can do... pic.twitter.com/KAzqk7wIlu — $hreem Tiwari (@subhashini_shri) October 11, 2020

Earlier, opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 158 runs on the scoreboard with Manish Pandey scoring a half-century and captain David Warner 48 from 38 deliveries. Pandey and Warner shared a 73-run stand for the second-wicket after Jonny Bairstow was caught off Karthik Tyagi. Kane Williamson and Priyam Garg then provided a flourishing end after taking 45 off the final two overs.

Khaleel Ahmed then gave them a perfect start by dismissing Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in consecutive overs while Steve Smith was run-out trying to steal a quick double run. But from 78/5, Parag and Tewatia took control and took the game out of SRH’s hands in the final four overs.

