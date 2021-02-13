Rajasthan Royals and witty tweets go hand-in-hand. As the netizens celebrated Rohit Sharma’s century against England on Day 1 of the second Test match against England, Rajasthan Royals also lauded the Mumbai batsman. The match is currently underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As usual, they came up with a very witty tweet. The official account of RR posted a picture of fans showing off their tickets and then a snap where Sharma was seen celebrating his century. “Paisa vasool,” read the caption of the snaps. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian Batsman to Smash 200 Sixes at Home, Achieves Milestone During India vs England 2nd Test 2021 in Chennai.

As we all know that the fans are back in the stadium after almost a year. Most of the games were played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. Needless to say that Rohit Sharma’s century was quite a treat for all the fans who had come to the stadium after a long time. The Mumbai batsman scored 161 runs from 231 balls. He slammed 18 fours and a couple of sixes. This impressive performance was lauded by the fans. Now, let’s have a look at the tweet by Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians also lauded Sharma

While writing the article, India lost six wickets and was on the score of 289 runs. We had Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel batting for the team on 26 and 1 run respectively.

