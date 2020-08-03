No sooner the IPL 2020 got an official go-ahead from the Indian Government to be held in UAE. The IPL franchises made the announcement on the same on their social media accounts. Now, this obviously included Kings XI Punjab who was one of the first franchises to make an announcement about the same. This was noticed by the Rajasthan Royals who hilariously trolled KL Rahul's team on social media. The Kings XI Punjab posted a video which had the popular jingle of the IPL with the team name. BCCI Gets Green Signal From Indian Government to Conduct IPL 2020 In UAE, Excited Fans Trend #IPLinUAE on Social Media (Read Tweets).

The tweet was posted by with the words, "Sound on, #VIVOIPL #IPL2020 #SaddaPunjab." Little did they know that they would hilariously get trolled bu the Rajasthan Royals who retweeted the same with this rib-tickling snap. The photo was captioned, "Well that was close." The IPL 2020 will begin on September 19, 2020 in UAE Check out the tweets below:

The teams are supposed to fly to UAE on August 20, 2020, keeping in mind te biosecure bubble. The matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Each team will be allowed to have 24 players in the squad. No sooner the tournament was announced, the fans on social media started trending #IPLinUAE on social media. The cricket-starved fans are excited to watch their favourite players in action soon. The matches will be held at 3.30 PM IST and 7.30 PM IST keeping in mind the Indian audiences.

