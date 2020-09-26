Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 9. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27, 2020. RR side is led by Steve Smith, while KXIP will play under the captaincy of KL Rahul. Both teams registered a big margin victory in their previous games. KXIP defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while Rajasthan Royals won against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 match weather report and rain forecast from Sharjah. We will also help you with pitch report for RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 match. Rajasthan Royals Share Candid Picture of Sanju Samson, Steve Smith Ahead of IPL 2020 Match Against KXIP, Fans Come Up With Intriguing Captions.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a 16 runs victory in their previous game against CSK where they posted a total of 216/7. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith scored 74 (32) and 69 (47) respectively in that game which helped RR post a target of 200 runs plus. Kings XI Punjab after losing their first game against Delhi Capitals in the super-over came back strong against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where they posted a target of 207 runs and bowled out RCB for 109 runs. KL Rahul scored unbeaten 132 runs from 69 balls in that game. Rajasthan leads in head to head record against Punjab, as RR has won 10 out of 19 games against KXIP in IPL. Now let us take a look at the weather report and pitch report for RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020. RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 9.

Sharjah Weather Report

Sharjah Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

When RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 match begins at 6 pm as per the local time on September 27, 2020, the temperature will be around 34 degree Celsius as per accuweather.com. As the day progress, the humidity will increase, this will give a tough time to bowlers. In the early evening, the wind will blow at a high speed of 19 km/ h which can help pacers.

Pitch Report

We witnessed a high scoring game between RR vs CSK at Sharjah on September 22, 2020. This means that batsmen will have a good time on this track in the upcoming RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 game too. However, in the second inning spinners will play a major role. The side batting first should look to score at least around 200 runs. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates from RR vs KXIP, Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

