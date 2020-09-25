Rajasthan Royals made a staggering start to Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) by defeating three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith, who scored 74 and 69 respectively, were the chief architects of RR’s triumph and the duo will like to extend their stellar form in the tournament. On the eve of Rajasthan’s next game against Kings XI Punjab, the team franchise shared a candid picture of Smith and Samson, asking fans to come up with intriguing captions. Well, the fans didn’t take long in reacting as the comment section got flooded with interesting remarks. Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Desert Storm’ Reference, Suresh Raina’s Praise for Sanju Samson and Faf Du Plessis.

From the looks, it seems like Smith and Samson were involved in a fun chat as both were smiling. Seeing this, fans assumed that the duo was talking about their batting exhibition last night. Samson took the CSK bowlers by storm in the initial overs and scored 74 off mere 32 deliveries. On the other hand, Captain Smith, who opened the batting, anchored the innings and scored 69 off 47 balls. Many fans also dragged Jofra Archer while posting caption as the England pacer scored 27 off eight balls, powering the Men in Pink to 216/7. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens showed their creativity. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

View Post:

Receiving Information?

An quality player getting some quality information from an quality leader.@IamSanjuSamson — pitabasa (@pitabasa2) September 25, 2020

Some Bollywood Fans Here!!

Smith: keh k lenge sari teams ki😂 Sanju: haan bde bhaiya...🌸 — av_skywalker (@av_skywalker) September 25, 2020

This Was Coming!!

Sanju "Apparently Jofra is opening the batting against Kings XI!" Smith "I cant argue with that!" — Phil Blundell (@blunders83) September 25, 2020

Hilarious!!

Smith:- Kya hia khus nhi lag rhe Samson:- Kya aap bhi Smith bhai mai aur Robbie behas hi karte reh gye opening kaun karege yashaswi ke saath aap to bina bataye piche se nikal gye Smith:-😝😝 🤣🤣 — ```~_Saksham_~``` (@Saksham9504) September 25, 2020

Interesting!!

Sanju -next match butler is coming, where will u bat Smith-- 🤔 — PUTIN (@rus_vala) September 25, 2020

He Surely Will Not!!

Samson to Smith - tum bas run out mat kara dena... — Harry (@imharry55) September 25, 2020

Memes In Action!!

smith : ek scheme he mere pass 25 din me GOAT sanju: muje bhi Goat 🐐 bannna he bhai 😂 pic.twitter.com/bVPyo8yY2V — Steve smith fan (@Being_Saiyaara) September 25, 2020

Last One!!

Sanju- Tum jyada acha khele Steve- nhi tum jyada acha khele 😂😜 @rajasthanroyals — Dr. Ojasvi Sharma (@ojasvi1216) September 25, 2020

Rajasthan will undoubtedly take the field against Punjab with a lot of confidence. However, their playing XI will be one to watch out. With Jos Buttler coming back in the team, Smith is likely to go back down the order while Robin Uthappa and Tom Curran could warm the benches. Notably, KXIP thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in their last game and will be determined to get the batter of RR too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).