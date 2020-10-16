Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report for the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the positions of the two teams on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Virat Kohli’s men have been in the form of their lives and look unstoppable for now. Placed on number three, the team has played eight games winning five and losing three. The team has 10 points in their kitty. Whereas the Rajasthan Royals have been lacklustre this IPL 2020. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in RR vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 33.

The team walked away with a win in the first two games of the IPL 2020 but they went on to a losing spree and the team would be wanting to get back to winning ways. Talking about the weather, the temperature would be ranging at around 34-35 degree Celcius. The players will need to stay hydrated to stay fit. Towards the end of the game, we would have a drop in the temperature. The sunshine would be hazy and the real feel of the temperature would be around 33-34 degree. No major changes in the weather are expected.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

The pitch looks good and it's going to be a low-scoring one. The teams winning the toss would want to bat first. A couple of encounters in Dubai have ended up with a Super Over.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).