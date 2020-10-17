Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 17, 2020 (Saturday). When the two teams met earlier this season, the Bangalore franchise came out on top with an eight-wicket win. Meanwhile, RR skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to bat first. Shahbaz Ahmed is set to make his debut for Bangalore while Rajasthan remain unchanged. Gurkeerat Singh Mann comes in place of Shivam Dube. RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Both teams have had a contrasting season so far as Royal Challengers Bangalore are sitting comfortably on third with five wins out of eight meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are struggling near the bottom with just six points. However, RCB’s winning run was ended by bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab last time around and Steve Smith’s team will take confidence from that and will themselves look to get back to winning ways. RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain.

RR vs RCB Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuzvendra Chahal.

The pitch in Dubai is favouring the bowlers in recent matches as the wicket has slowed down considerably considering the start of the season. So spinners will play a vital role in this game and with the venue being one of the biggest in UAE, batsmen will need to try a bit more to get a big score. However, once settled, batsmen are expected to score runs.

The two teams have met 21 times in the Indian Premier League and Rajasthan Royals have the upper hand in the head-to-head record. RR have won this fixture 10 times compared to Bangalore’s nine wins, while two of the games have ended in no result.

