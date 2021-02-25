Joe Root achieved his best Test figures and also picked his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket after taking 5/8 against India on the second day of the IND vs ENG pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad. Root, who at one stage had taken three wickets without conceding a run, claimed his first five-for in Tests to give England the command of the day-night Test match. This was also Root’s maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. His scalps included the likes of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and he also cleaned the tail to end India’s innings. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

Twitter was full of praise for the England captain, who surprised many with his spin bowling despite being a part-time bowler. India, who started day 2 on 99/3 folded for 145 runs with only 33 runs lead from the first innings. Root picked five of those seven wickets that fell in just 6.2 overs. The England skipper introduced himself in the ninth over of the day and dismissed Rishabh Pant with his first delivery. Wasim Jaffer Trolls Zak Crawley for his Statement About Third Umpire’s Calls Going Against England During Day 1 of Day-Night Test Match.

Pant was out after edging a full delivery outside the off-stump to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. Root again struck in the first delivery of his third over and bowled Washington Sundar, who played down the wrong line and saw his stumps shattered. Two balls later, Axar Patel stepped out and hit the ball straight to Dom Sibley at short cover. Root then removed Ravichandran Ashwin and ended India’s innings with the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah. Twitter lauded the England captain for his wonderful spell. Take a look at some top reactions.

Indian Batsmen Facing Joe Root

A Long Wait for the England Captain

Most Tests before first bowling five-for: Joe Root: 102* Allan Border: 101 ST Jayasuriya: 69 V Sehwag: 62#bbccricket @ZaltzCricket @bbctms #INDvsENG — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) February 25, 2021

First England Captain in a Long Time to Pick Five Wickets

1983 - Joe Root is the first man to claim a five-wicket haul as England captain since 1983 (Bob Willis, 5/35 v NZ). Skip. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yFX3SvWHvJ — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 25, 2021

Greater Than Shane Warne?

Shane Warne bowling average in Asia: 26.81 Joe Root bowling average in Asia 22.90 pic.twitter.com/sDGK8BIsWQ — Is Joe Root Bowling? (@RootBowling) February 25, 2021

Joe 'Graeme Swann'

Joe Root after one pre-match conversation with Jeetan#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/AHmBe7obH0 — The County Cricket Podcast (@TheCountyCrick2) February 25, 2021

Maden Five-Wicket Haul for Joe Root

Reason Behind England Picking Only One Spinner

Now we know why Root only picked one other spinner. All mine, lads. Get outta my way. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aNSHfZW1Xs — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 25, 2021

Jack Leach was the other star for England with the ball picking four wickets. Jofra Archer picked the other Indian wicket. Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer for India with the hitman hitting 66 before being dismissed by Leach. He was the only player from both sides to score a half-century in the first innings.

