Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. The couple earlier shared this big news with all their fans and admirers and while we wondered if the actress will decide to stay back while Virat flies to UAE, she eventually decided to join him for the IPL tournament. The couple is currently in UAE where Virat is gearing up for the cricket tournament and Anushka is busy getting pampered while also reading scripts for her next production venture. Kohli's RCB players even organised a great celebration for this expecting couple and pictures from which are all over social media currently. Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy, Sania Mirza's Reaction Is All of Us.

In these new pics and videos, Virat and Anushka can be seen enjoying a cake cutting ceremony as a part of their celebration. The gathering was organised by his teammates to congratulate the couple on their big news and it was an evening filled with laughter galore. Virushka's adorable pictures warmed our hearts and their cutesy PDA grabbed all our attention. Anushka looked radiant in her simple peach skater dress and her baby bump was adorably visible. Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma Is Pregnant! Take a Look at Some Lovely Pictures of the Romantic Couple!

Check Out Video From their Celebration

And Their Pictures

The couple is expecting their first child in January 2021. With their happy announcement, Virushka has managed to join the likes of other celebrity couples like Saif-Kareena, Hardik- Natasa and Karanvir-Teejay who also announced their pregnancies amid the lockdown.

