Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) managed to get back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League 2024 by beating Punjab Kings by four wickets in their second match of the tournament. RCB have been one of those teams that have always had firepower and brilliant players but have never been able to lift the trophy or win the tournament. Meanwhile, you can download RCB Full IPL 2024 Schedule PDF. The Faf du Plessis-led side suffered a loss against Chennai Super Super Kings at Chepauk, which left the team with many question marks. However, their win against PBKS will certainly boost their confidence and put their campaign back on track. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

In the first stage, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had only released the schedule for the first 21 matches of the tournament due to the general elections in India. Now when the dates of the Lok Sabha elections are released, BCCI have also announced the dates for the rest of the tournament. The Faf du Plessis-led side failed to qualify for the knockouts of the cash-rich league in the 2023 edition and they would aim to do the same this season. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

RCB Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 22 8:30 PM CSK vs RCB Chennai March 25 7:30 PM RCB vs PBKS Bengaluru March 29 7:30 PM RCB vs KKR Bengaluru April 2 7:30 PM RCB vs LSG Bengaluru April 6 7:30 PM RR vs RCB Jaipur April 11 7:30 PM MI vs RCB Mumbai April 15 7:30 PM RCB vs SRH Bengaluru April 21 3:30 PM KKR vs RCB Kolkata April 25 7:30 PM SRH vs RCB Hyderabad April 28 3:30 PM GT vs RCB Ahmedabad May 4 7:30 PM RCB vs GT Bengaluru May 9 7:30 PM PBKS vs RCB Dharamasala May 12 7:30 PM RCB vs DC Bengaluru May 18 7:30 PM RCB vs CSK Bengaluru

The whole team has always been fully dependent on the performances of three to five players. This includes skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Siraj. The side needs to play as a unit in which all the eleven players have to contribute and help the team to achieve victory and later win the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).