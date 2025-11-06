In a major development coming out from India's franchise cricket circuit, RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) have been put up for sale. The franchise has been among the most popular not just in India, but also enjoys a global fanbase and they are likely to have new owners soon. There have been several reports going around for quite some time stating that RCB are likely to be put up for sale and this has reportedly been confirmed now. RCB have teams in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and WPL (Women's Premier League) and have won both the competitions once. Virat Kohli Fan From Karachi Gets Indian Cricketer’s Autograph on RCB Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

As reported by Cricbuzz, RCB's owners, Diageo, have started the process of selling the franchise. The report states that Diageo, the UK-based company, made an official communication of the same to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 5, stating it to be a 'Strategic Review of the Investment Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL).' Diageo's letter read, "The USL is initiating a strategic review of the investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, RCSPL. RCSPL's business comprises ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise team that participates in the men's Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournaments hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annually." Diageo had become RCB's owners in 2016 after Vijay Mallya had stepped down as director of USL (United Spirits Limited). Is Virat Kohli Leaving RCB Ahead of IPL 2026? Aakash Chopra Explains What Is a Commercial Contract Amid Star Cricketer’s Exit Rumours.

Diageo's disclosure, which was made under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, also stated, "It is expected the process will conclude by March 31, 2026." Earlier this year, RCB had ended an 18-year-old drought for the IPL trophy by winning the coveted prize by beating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad. But the joy took a shocking turn for the worse after a stampede took place during RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations in Bengaluru, which unfortunately claimed the lives of 11 people.

