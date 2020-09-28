Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and perennial chokers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) go head-to-head against each other in the match match number ten of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Stadium. Mumbai are placed fourth on the IPL 2020 points table while Bangalore are on seventh spot. Stay tuned for RCB vs MIP IPL 2020 live score updates, commentary and full scorecard. RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have played two matches each this season. And have met a similar fate, that’s a defeat in one and victory in another. It is obvious that both the sides will be pushing for a win here in this fixture to climb up the team standings. Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record in IPL: Ahead of RCB vs MI Clash, Let’s Look at How the Two Batting Greats Have Fared as Leaders Till Now.

This will be the 26th encounter between RCB and MI in IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side has prevailed in 16 matches while results in nine matches have gone RCB’s way. Tonight’s encounter is crucial for RCB who have of late struggled in the competition. MI are known to bounce back after slow starts but RCB, once they start to lose, it gets difficult for them to make a comeback.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed. RCB vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.